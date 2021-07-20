Advertisement

Shots fired complaint leads to arrests in Knox County

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff Department
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff Department(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people are facing charges following an incident at a home in Knox County.

It happened on Tuesday morning on Turkey Creek Road after deputies responded to a shots fired complaint.

When they arrived at the time, they discovered the first suspect, Markel Mills, 54, of Flat Lick in a car trying to conceal drug paraphernalia behind the seat.

Further investigation discovered the deputies had arrived in the middle of an attempted drug deal.

While taking several others into custody, another suspect, Lawrerence Davis, 31, of Barbourville, tried to escape.

William Honeycutt, 53, of Flat Lick and Jessica Baker, 42, of Barbourville were arrested in connection with the case.

Mills is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Davis is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and fleeing or evading police. Baker is charged with theft by unlawful taking, trafficking in a controlled substance and was served on a wanted person warrant out of Boone County. Honeycutt is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance. All were taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

