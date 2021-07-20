Advertisement

Rowan County Police asking for assistance in searching for missing woman

Rachel Sparks was last seen on Saturday, July 17.
Rachel Sparks was last seen on Saturday, July 17.(Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rowan County Sheriff’s Department are asking the community for help in finding a missing woman.

The woman missing is Rachel Sparks, 28, she was last seen at her parents home on Saturday, July 17.

She was last seen driving a white Lexus.

If you know her whereabouts or have any information regarding this individual please contact Rowan County Sheriff through the Morehead dispatch center at 606-784-7511.

