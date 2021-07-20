Rowan County Police asking for assistance in searching for missing woman
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rowan County Sheriff’s Department are asking the community for help in finding a missing woman.
The woman missing is Rachel Sparks, 28, she was last seen at her parents home on Saturday, July 17.
She was last seen driving a white Lexus.
If you know her whereabouts or have any information regarding this individual please contact Rowan County Sheriff through the Morehead dispatch center at 606-784-7511.
