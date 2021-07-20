Advertisement

Report: UK TE Keaton Upshaw injured during training, out indefinitely

Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw (88) celebrates with tight end Justin Rigg (83) after catching...
Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw (88) celebrates with tight end Justin Rigg (83) after catching a pass for a touchdown during the first half an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the University of Kentucky football team’s offensive weapons could be out for an extended amount of time.

Matt Jones with Kentucky Sports Radio broke the news about Keaton Upshaw’s injury on his Twitter Tuesday.

Coach Mark Stoops is expected share more details on Upshaw’s timetable for return Tuesday afternoon at SEC Media Days.

In 2020, Upshaw led Kentucky in receiving touchdowns with three and he was second to only Josh Ali in receptions and yards.

