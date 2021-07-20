Report: UK TE Keaton Upshaw injured during training, out indefinitely

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the University of Kentucky football team’s offensive weapons could be out for an extended amount of time.

Matt Jones with Kentucky Sports Radio broke the news about Keaton Upshaw’s injury on his Twitter Tuesday.

UK TE Keaton Upshaw has suffered an injury during training and will be out for an extended period of time. The full extent will be known in the coming days — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 20, 2021

Coach Mark Stoops is expected share more details on Upshaw’s timetable for return Tuesday afternoon at SEC Media Days.

In 2020, Upshaw led Kentucky in receiving touchdowns with three and he was second to only Josh Ali in receptions and yards.

