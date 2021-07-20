Reed Sheppard receives another offer

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - North Laurel basketball star Reed Sheppard received an offer to play at another NCAA Division I school.

Sheppard announced Monday that he received an offer from the University of Massachusetts.

Blessed to have received an offer from The University of Massachusetts! pic.twitter.com/OTtXXKR9s0 — reed sheppard (@reed_sheppard) July 19, 2021

The offer marks Sheppard’s 14th and fourth since Kentucky offered him a scholarship on July 9.

SCHOOL OFFERED Stetson July 2, 2020 High Point July 10, 2020 South Alabama July 16, 2020 Iona January 7, 2021 Iowa January 14, 2021 Texas A&M March 31, 2021 College of Charleston June 15, 2021 Louisville June 15, 2021 Arizona State June 15, 2021 Kentucky July 9, 2021 Indiana July 9, 2021 Ohio State July 12, 2021 Clemson July 13, 2021 Massachusetts July 19, 2021

