Reed Sheppard receives another offer

Reed Sheppard
Reed Sheppard(WKYT)
By WYMT Sports
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - North Laurel basketball star Reed Sheppard received an offer to play at another NCAA Division I school.

Sheppard announced Monday that he received an offer from the University of Massachusetts.

The offer marks Sheppard’s 14th and fourth since Kentucky offered him a scholarship on July 9.

SCHOOLOFFERED
StetsonJuly 2, 2020
High PointJuly 10, 2020
South AlabamaJuly 16, 2020
IonaJanuary 7, 2021
IowaJanuary 14, 2021
Texas A&MMarch 31, 2021
College of CharlestonJune 15, 2021
LouisvilleJune 15, 2021
Arizona StateJune 15, 2021
KentuckyJuly 9, 2021
IndianaJuly 9, 2021
Ohio StateJuly 12, 2021
ClemsonJuly 13, 2021
MassachusettsJuly 19, 2021

