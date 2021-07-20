Reed Sheppard receives another offer
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - North Laurel basketball star Reed Sheppard received an offer to play at another NCAA Division I school.
Sheppard announced Monday that he received an offer from the University of Massachusetts.
The offer marks Sheppard’s 14th and fourth since Kentucky offered him a scholarship on July 9.
|SCHOOL
|OFFERED
|Stetson
|July 2, 2020
|High Point
|July 10, 2020
|South Alabama
|July 16, 2020
|Iona
|January 7, 2021
|Iowa
|January 14, 2021
|Texas A&M
|March 31, 2021
|College of Charleston
|June 15, 2021
|Louisville
|June 15, 2021
|Arizona State
|June 15, 2021
|Kentucky
|July 9, 2021
|Indiana
|July 9, 2021
|Ohio State
|July 12, 2021
|Clemson
|July 13, 2021
|Massachusetts
|July 19, 2021
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.