Police: Wrong-way driver had drugs, alcohol in her system during time of I-75 crash that killed six

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - New toxicology results show a Madison County woman had alcohol and drugs in her system at the time of a deadly wrong-way crash on I-75.

Investigators say Jamaica Caudill’s blood alcohol level was .205. The report also shows she had meth and pain killers in her system.

Police say Caudill was going the wrong way on I-75 last month when she crashed head-on with another car. An Owen County mother, Catherine Greene, and her four children were killed.

Caudill also died in the crash.

U.S. National Guard aiding in vaccination clinic in Lee County - 6 p.m.
