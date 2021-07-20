Pikeville Police warn of possible phone scam to lure victims out of their home
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Police posted on their Facebook page warning community members about possible phone scams impersonating them and luring victims out of their home.
Deputies wrote the caller poses as a police officer or an investigator in the bureau and asks that the victim leave their home to be served a subpoena saying that they missed a court date. The caller then asks the victim to meet them at a disclosed location.
Police are urging community members if they receive or have received a similar phone call to contact them at 606-437-5111.
