Perry County Fiscal Court passes ordinance to address water concerns

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The July 1 decision to raise water and sewage rates for the Vicco Water System in Perry County was an easy one for Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander.

“That system was in a court case and we had around 1,000 meters that was fixing to lose water service,” Alexander said. “And I thought it was the best interest for the safety and well-being of those citizens and for this county that we take over that water system.”

Alexander said that the Perry County Fiscal Court hopes to help those in Vicco, Jeff, Happy, and other areas south of Hazard in doing so.

“We had water issues prior to me, we’ve had water issues since I’ve been here and so to address the overall water for Perry County is critical,” Alexander said.

While this is not something that they wanted to do, Alexander said that they felt it was necessary for the community.

“That system is a pretty solid system, it keeps water 99 percent of the time,” Alexander said. “And we hadn’t had a rate increase I think on that system for about the last 10 years.”

Alexander said that the main goal for the increase in rates is to look out for public health.

“We keep you good, clean, safe drinking water year-round and we never want to have a rate increase but unfortunately, things do go up and all we did was pass that rate increase on,” Alexander said. “And also during these emergencies that we have, that system feeds the city of Hazard and therefore helps the other citizens in this community.”

The ordinance will allow for an annual CPI-based rate increase beginning in 2022.

