The North Fork Music Festival is back this year

Downtown Hazard’s North Fork Music Festival is back in action after being cancelled last year due to Covid.
(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The streets of downtown Hazard will be filled with music in July as the the North Fork Music Festival takes place Friday the 23rd and Saturday the 24th.

Several blues, bluegrass, and country artists will be hitting the stage for the second annual festival. Not only will those downtown get a taste of live music, but they’ll also get the opportunity to taste something from one (or each) of the several food vendors that will be there.

Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards says she’s pleased to have a sense of normalcy brought back to downtown:

“So it’s really nice to be able to kind of get back to normal and to kind of see that happening, especially in our downtown area,” says Richards. “To have everyone down here partying and dancing, it’s just gonna be a great time.”

The festival will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $5. For more information on the festival and the artists performing, visit the North Fork Music Festival Facebook page.

