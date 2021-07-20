The Mountain Grrl Experience: ‘Appalachian women helping Appalachian women’

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Center for the Arts is welcoming folks to a female-fronted “funraiser” to celebrate the women in Appalachia. The Mountain Grrl Experience is set to hit the center Saturday.

The all-day event will bring arts, food, and fun to downtown Pikeville as musicians and local talents bring their arts to the space.

“It’s not just a festival or a concert. It’s an entire experience,” said co-organizer Kris Preston. “So, it’s the mountain girl experience.”

The “experience,” which is the brainchild Preston, a member of the band Coaltown Dixie, was born from a desire for more events that allow women to take the stage.

”The local music movement indeed in all of Kentucky has grown exponentially -and it’s fabulous- in the last few years. But I was still looking for more opportunities for us to play,” said Preston. “And out of that kind of grew this idea in my dream of having an event where all of the artist would be female.”

During the pandemic came an increase in domestic violence issues. So, the event will also serve to address those similar concerns by raising money for the West Care Perry Cline Emergency Shelter.

Domestic violence rose considerably throughout the pandemic. Women felt incredibly cut off from their families, their support groups,” said Irwin. “[This will] intentionally put art and music out there for women. You know, just as support.”

That support, Preston said, could mean all the difference to a woman in a rough situation, so the proceeds will be all about garnering a safe space.

“I like to think of it as Appalachian women helping Appalachian women,” she said.

While women are the reason for the celebration, with a list of activities on deck, Preston hopes the day will hold a little something for everyone.

“We hope to see a lot of folks come out. If you have a mother or grandmother that you love, who was inspiring to you in your life, a strong, Appalachian woman, then show your support for that and come out to this event,” said Preston.

Festivities begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. Find out more here.

