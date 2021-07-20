Advertisement

Man receives 25-year sentence, must register as sex offender for life

Curtis Anthony Maynard, 41, of Ashland, Kentucky is charged with 22 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, all Class D felonies and eight counts of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, a Class B felony.(Ashland Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man has been sentenced in a case that the commonwealth attorney said demonstrates the importance of due diligence on a parent to monitor any devices that your child may have.

Curtis Anthony Maynard, 41, of Ashland, Kentucky is charged with 22 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, all Class D felonies and eight counts of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, a Class B felony.

Maynard entered a guilty plea Tuesday to the charges in Boyd County Circuit Court with a sentence of 24 years.

Kentucky Law caps the amount of time an individual may be sentenced despite the number of charges pending.

“If the case has been tried, the child victim would have had to testify in a courtroom full of strangers, which may result in continued trauma and victimization of the minor,” said Commonwealth Attorney, Rhonda Copley. “Obviously, the Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney’s office would like to put sexual predators in prison for life; however, under Kentucky law a life sentence is eligible for parole at 20 years. In these cases, our office must consider what is in the best interest of the child victim.”

This plea does not include the option of appeal.

With the plea, Maynard will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

In this case, a parent found child pornography on an electronic device that police say Maynard allowed a minor to have. The parent reported those images to the Ashland Police Department.

After the report, Ashland Police secured a search warrant and located other images of child pornography, including images that Maynard took of a child under the age of 16, officials say.

