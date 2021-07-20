Advertisement

Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. warning people of COVID-19 related scammers

(WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With COVID-19 numbers rising, the contact tracers at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department expect the number of calls they’re having to make will go up as well. Their job isn’t made any easier by someone who’s pretending to be them asking for money over the phone.

“Just this morning our daily seven-day rolling average went up to 38 cases. It was just 31 cases yesterday,” said Kevin Hall with the health department.

That means a lot of phone calls for contact tracing. But, they want people to know there are some calls they’ll never make.

On Monday, they got a call from someone who said they received a call saying there had been a positive test at a facility and they needed to be tested.

“We believe the person making these calls were trying to get money for a COVID-19 test. That’s why it’s important for everyone to remember that all COVID-19 tests, services, whether it’s vaccines, anything from the health department, is free,” Hall said.

Hall said police told them they’d received reports of other similar calls. They want to know if anyone else was contacted about it, and also want make sure no one is scammed as they try to do their job.

“But if anyone calls you saying they are from the health department, trying to get money for anything COVID-19 related, absolutely let the police know,” Hall said.

Lexington police tell us while they took that report, so far they don’t have much information to go on when it comes to finding that person. They feel the best thing they can do is just make people are aware so they don’t get scammed.

Hall said if you ever get a call from the health department and you aren’t sure if it’s legitimate, you can call them to double check.

