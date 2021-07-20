Advertisement

KY 708 in Owsley County to be closed Wednesday, July 21

Road closed
Road closed(DJ Jones)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials warned drivers in the Owsley County area that a road will be closed due to drainage pipe replacements on Wednesday, July 21.

KY 708 will be closed in two locations between milepoints 0.6 and 0.7 and between milepoints 2.2 and 2.3, for replacement of two drainage pipes.

The first location is just south of Moores Branch Road and north of the KY 1717 intersection. The second location is approximately 0.2 miles south of the Lee County line.

Work will begin around 8 a.m., and should be completed by 4:30 p.m. During this time, the road will be closed to all through traffic.

No marked detour will be posted. Drivers can use KY 52, KY 11, and KY 30 through Lee County as an alternate route.

In case of inclement weather, the closure will be postponed.

The road closure is due to drain pipeline replacement
The road closure is due to drain pipeline replacement(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

