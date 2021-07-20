Advertisement

Kentucky State University president resigns

Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II submitted his resignation to the...
Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II submitted his resignation to the board of regents, effective immediately, at a Tuesday morning meeting of the board of regents.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II has resigned.

Brown submitted his resignation to the board of regents, effective immediately, at a Tuesday morning meeting.

The board immediately went into closed session Tuesday morning for two items, one discussing “litigation”, and the other, a matter discussing either the appointment, discipline, or dismissal of a personnel member.

After the closed session, Brown announced his resignation, which the board unanimously accepted, with two absences.

Brown’s resignation comes amid several lawsuits. Some board members have gone to the governor’s office with budget concerns.

The board also voted unanimously, with two absences, to appoint Clara Ross Stamps as the acting president. The board also appointed Gregory Rush as the new CFO of Kentucky State University.

This is a developing story.

