Kentucky offers landlords, tenants assistance as eviction moratorium ends in July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the federal eviction moratorium soon coming to an end, renters and landlords will soon lose protection on any bills yet to paid. However, the Kentucky Housing Corporation is still offering assistance for any unpaid rent and utilities.

Federal eviction moratorium protection from the CDC has a deadline set for July 31 and an extension past this date has not been announced.

The Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund has been designed to help Kentucky tenants with rent or utility payments to help keep them paid, and to assist landlords and utilities in getting payments for debts owed,

According to the KHC, the program is anticipated to operate through the next year and has the ability to fund all eligible tenants and landlords who submit complete applications.

Eligible tenants must live in a Kentucky county outside of Fayette or Jefferson County, as those counties have their own eviction relief programs, and gross income cannot exceed 80 percent of area median income. Assistance for rental or utility payments must show proof of past due payments in a bill or letter or an eviction notice.

Landlords seeking assistance must forgive late fees or penalties related to non-payment of rent, sign a lease agreement with a tenant, and an agreement not to evict for any past rent due not covered by the program.

More information on this program can be found here.

For rental or utility assistance in Louisville-Jefferson County, click or tap here.

For rental or utility assistance in Lexington-Fayette County, click or tap here.

