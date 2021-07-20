Isaiah Jackson invited to NBA Draft Green Room

(WYMT) - According to reports, former Kentucky star Isaiah Jackson has been invited to the Green Room for the upcoming NBA Draft on July 29.

Jackson will be in attendance next Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and is one of twenty prospects that made the cut. He didn’t make the initial list of 15 prospects invited to the Green Room, but made the secondary cut based on NBA team voting.

In his latest mock draft, CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish has Jackson going No. 12 overall to the San Antonio Spurs.

Jackson averaged 8.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in his one season in Lexington. He averaged 13.3 points and 6.9 rebounds in the final seven games.

Green Room Invites:

Cade Cunningham

Jalen Green

Evan Mobley

Jalen Suggs

Jon Kuminga

Scottie Barnes

Davion Mitchell

James Bouknight

Keon Johnson

Franz Wagner

Josh Giddey

Jalen Johnson

Corey Kispert

Moses Moody

Kai Jones

A. Sengun

Cam Thomas

Z. Williams

Chris Duarte

Isaiah Jackson — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) July 20, 2021

