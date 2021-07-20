Advertisement

Infectious disease doctor talks when and why booster shots may be needed

(WJHG/WECP)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - As the Delta variant continues to spread across the country and worldwide, health experts are studying whether or not a booster shot will be recommended for those who are fully vaccinated.

UVA Health’s Dr. Bill Petri says booster shots with any vaccines are common.

“For example the tetanus vaccine, we all get a booster every ten years. The flu vaccine we get a booster once a year. I think it is for sure we will get a booster of covid vaccines. What everyone doesn’t know is just when will we need that,” Dr. Petri said.

Earlier this month, Pfizer and Biotech announced their studies show a third shot would create the, “highest levels of protective efficacy against all currently known variants including Delta.”

Following that announcement, the FDA and CDC stated that people who are fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time.

“There is no evidence yet that the immune system is forgetting about covid. The Delta variant is covered by the current vaccine so that is good. Everyone expects that sooner or later that those two things will no longer be the situation and we will need a booster,” Dr. Petri explained.

Dr. Petri says one exception to the necessity of a third dose is if you are severely immunocompromised. Studies have shown those with weaker immune systems do have a better response to the additional dose.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Victim’s name released in deadly Bell County crash
Governor Beshear announces more than 1000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday
A plane had to make an emergency landing on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County Monday Night.
Small plane forced to land on Mountain Parkway due to engine issues
Video surveillance shows a man, later identified as Tannon Keathley, shooting toward a home in...
ATV driver who shot at a home arrested in Floyd County
Pikeville Police warn of possible phone scam to lure victims out of their home

Latest News

Experts say the delta variant is spreading so rapidly that people who aren't vaccinated are...
COVID-19: Mask up and vax up to protect kids from virus
Health officials say more than 99% of the recent COVID-19 deaths are among people who are not...
'You are not protected': Biden warns unvaccinated; officials call for masking at schools
More than 70 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to officials and athletes preparing for the...
Olympic athletes among those battling COVID-19
Fully vaccinated Americans will be able to enter Canada starting Aug. 9. They'll need to show...
After 15 months, Canada reopening border to vaccinated travelers
Fewer than 57% of Americans 12 and up are fully vaccinated. Cases of COVID-19 are rising in...
COVID-19: Battling vaccine misinformation