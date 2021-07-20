“I feel like they was isolated”: Floyd County Senior Centers re-open after more than 14 months of being closed

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For Floyd County Native Bobby Shepherd, spending time at the Martin Area Senior Center is always a place to make memories.

“I love to come out here and play pool, a little bit of everything,” he said.

However when the COVID-19 pandemic hit closings happened across the country, including the six senior centers in Floyd County.

“I feel like they was isolated. I feel like this done them good to get out and interact with each other,” said Director at the Martin Area Senior Center Melinda Davis.

On July 6th, more than 14 months after the centers initially closed, City Officials and staff were able to re-open their doors.

“It felt awesome. Just to see them everyday come in and to know they can just come in here and see it and talk and eat and we know that they are taken care of,” she said.

But the new re-opening came with uncertainty, as cases climb in Kentucky and the Delta variant becomes a nationwide concern.

“We are not for certain… we are following all the guidelines. We make sure sanitize daily.. I mean like these guys are playing pool over here, when they get done, we’ll wipe down the sticks and the table,” she said.

In the meantime, seniors are taking it day by day.

“Well it’s better than sitting at the house all day … looking at four walls and a television,” said Shepherd.

For more information on the Martin Area Senior Center, people can call 606-285-9573.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.