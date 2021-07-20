Help needed: Eastern Kentucky employers are hiring

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Career Center hosted a job fair in Hazard on Tuesday, July 20th as part of its Hire-A-Bration series.

The fair in Hazard featured employers from healthcare, mining, telecommunications and shipping industries. Trish Adams, the Agency Ambassador and Board & Industry Liaison with Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, says they see a need to connect employers with job seekers.

“We wanted to put together some hiring events. We’ve had tons of employers contact us saying ‘Hey, we need workers, we need employees,’” Adams says.

Employers that need to fill positions are hopeful that more people will apply as unemployment benefits come to an end.

“When the unemployment package ends hopefully people will be more excited about seeking employment,” says Shirlyn Perkins, the Executive Director at Mending Hearts.

EKCEP officials are also noticing an increase in the number of job seekers since the $1,500 Back-to-Work Incentive program launched.

“I think today we have definitely seen an uptick in job seekers,” says Adams. “The pandemic, of course, is winding down, we feel like, and we want to get Kentucky back to work. In particular, Eastern Kentucky.”

The job fair in Hazard is the third in a series of nine fairs across Eastern Kentucky. The Hire-A-Bration job fairs will continue until the end of July.

For the most current schedule of events, check the EKCEP Facebook page.

