Governor Beshear announces more than 1000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth Tuesday.

The governor announced 1,054 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 471,669. It is the first time the Commonwealth has added more than 1,000 cases in a single day since April 7.

217 of Tuesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger.

347 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 112 in the ICU. 44 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate is 5.71%. Gov. Beshear also announced three deaths Tuesday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,304.

7,062,436 tests have been administered thus far. As of Tuesday, nine of the state’s 120 counties in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including Clay, Laurel, and Whitley counties here in Eastern Kentucky.

At least 2,250,973 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

