Advertisement

Former Wayne County teacher’s aide pleads no contest to battery charge

A former teacher's aide at an elementary school in Wayne County pleaded no contest to a battery...
A former teacher's aide at an elementary school in Wayne County pleaded no contest to a battery charge Tuesday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The case against a former teacher’s aide at an elementary school in Wayne County is now over.

Donna Davis pleaded no contest to a charge of battery Tuesday.

Court officials say two other charges against the former aide were dropped.

Davis has been ordered to pay a $200 fine and court costs.

The incident happened at Kellogg Elementary in September of 2019. Davis is no longer an employee at the school.

In a video of the incident obtained by WSAZ, Davis is seen grabbing a student who has special needs and throwing him to the ground.

Tuesday, the family of the student released a statement to WSAZ that read in part, “Today there was no justice. No weight lifted, no easing of the mind. Today it was just over.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

For our previous story on the case click the link below.

Former Wayne County teacher’s aide charged with battery

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the body was in a state of decay.
Kentucky State Police discover body in Knott County
A plane had to make an emergency landing on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County Monday Night.
Small plane forced to land on Mountain Parkway due to engine issues
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to get vaccinated in fight against COVID-19 delta variant
Shooting
KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is investigating the death of an...
Death investigation underway at Kentucky Lake following boating incident

Latest News

APP
AppHarvest partners with Pike County Extension Office to teach children about AgTech opportunities and more
Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. warning people of COVID-19 related scammers
Road closed sign (Source: KFVS)
Break repairs to impact traffic on busy routes in Powell, Estill counties
Floyd County Senior Centers re-open after more than 14 months of being closed - 6:00 p.m.
Floyd County Senior Centers re-open after more than 14 months of being closed - 6:00 p.m.
Whitley County back in the red zone - 5:30 p.m.
After months in the green zone, one Eastern Kentucky County falls back into the red zone with COVID-19 cases