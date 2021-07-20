Advertisement

Federal judge blocks Arkansas law banning most abortions

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal sentencing for crack and powder cocaine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked an Arkansas law banning nearly all abortions from taking effect this month.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction preventing the law’s enforcement while she considers a challenge to its constitutionality.

The measure passed by the majority-Republican Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson was set to take effect July 28.

The ban allows the procedure to save the life of the mother and does not provide exceptions for those impregnated in an act of rape or incest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the body was in a state of decay.
Kentucky State Police discover body in Knott County
A plane had to make an emergency landing on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County Monday Night.
Small plane forced to land on Mountain Parkway due to engine issues
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to get vaccinated in fight against COVID-19 delta variant
Shooting
KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is investigating the death of an...
Death investigation underway at Kentucky Lake following boating incident

Latest News

In this image taken from court video, Harvey Weinstein attends a hearing from Wende...
Harvey Weinstein sent to California to face more sex charges
Tom Barrack, CEO of Colony Capital speaks during the final day of the Republican National...
Trump inaugural committee head accused of being UAE agent
Jeff Bezos celebrates after landing in west Texas Tuesday following a successful space launch...
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’
Officials say that Eastern Kentucky has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the state.
U.S. National Guard aiding in vaccine clinic in Lee County
U.S. National Guard aiding in vaccination clinic in Lee County - 6 p.m.
U.S. National Guard aiding in vaccination clinic in Lee County - 6 p.m.