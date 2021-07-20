Deputies searching for ATV driver who shot into a home

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Floyd County deputies are searching for a man who was caught on a home surveillance system, shooting into a home in the Langley community.

“Everybody there is close-knit kind of related to each other, so, but this boy knew where he was at. He knew the people that lived there,” said Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt.

Deputies have identified the man as Tannon Keathley. He was filmed driving an ATV on Maple Street and shooting back toward another home.

“There is a little history there. He had made some threats and obviously he carried out those threats that morning, yesterday morning, when he showed up with a rifle and shot towards the house,” Hunt said.

The sheriff said Keathley has a daughter with a woman who lives in the home. Hunt says the woman has an emergency protective order against him, but he violated that order.

The bullet that was fired did not appear to hit the home.

“How he missed it I don’t know, cause he deliberately shot towards it and into it, and obviously the threats he made was that he would do that,” Hunt said.

The sheriff said he is thankful the situation wasn’t any worse and no one was hurt, as children play in that area

“Thank God, there was nobody standing near, close or in the way where he could deliberately aim and shoot,” Hunt said. “For the bad case it is, it worked out okay that no one was hurt or injured or shot and killed.”

Deputies are searching to find Keathley. They searched Monday evening and located the ATV and the gun, but could not catch him.

“They missed him just by minutes at a couple locations they went to and this morning this we’re back on the trail again following up on several tips that we received this morning,” he said.

If you have any information on where Keathley might be, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606- 886-6711.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.