Advertisement

Deputies searching for ATV driver who shot into a home

By Emily Bennett
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Floyd County deputies are searching for a man who was caught on a home surveillance system, shooting into a home in the Langley community.

“Everybody there is close-knit kind of related to each other, so, but this boy knew where he was at. He knew the people that lived there,” said Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt.

Deputies have identified the man as Tannon Keathley. He was filmed driving an ATV on Maple Street and shooting back toward another home.

“There is a little history there. He had made some threats and obviously he carried out those threats that morning, yesterday morning, when he showed up with a rifle and shot towards the house,” Hunt said.

The sheriff said Keathley has a daughter with a woman who lives in the home. Hunt says the woman has an emergency protective order against him, but he violated that order.

The bullet that was fired did not appear to hit the home.

“How he missed it I don’t know, cause he deliberately shot towards it and into it, and obviously the threats he made was that he would do that,” Hunt said.

The sheriff said he is thankful the situation wasn’t any worse and no one was hurt, as children play in that area

“Thank God, there was nobody standing near, close or in the way where he could deliberately aim and shoot,” Hunt said. “For the bad case it is, it worked out okay that no one was hurt or injured or shot and killed.”

Deputies are searching to find Keathley. They searched Monday evening and located the ATV and the gun, but could not catch him.

“They missed him just by minutes at a couple locations they went to and this morning this we’re back on the trail again following up on several tips that we received this morning,” he said.

If you have any information on where Keathley might be, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606- 886-6711.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the body was in a state of decay.
Kentucky State Police discover body in Knott County
A plane had to make an emergency landing on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County Monday Night.
Small plane forced to land on Mountain Parkway due to engine issues
KSP: Victim’s name released in deadly Bell County crash
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to get vaccinated in fight against COVID-19 delta variant
Shooting
KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County

Latest News

Football season is almost here, and fans are excited to finally be filling Kroger Field again....
Lexington business owners look ahead to how football season will impact revenue
Randy Woods was appointed and sworn in as the City of Prestonsburg's new Chief of Police on...
Prestonsburg City Council appoints new Chief of Police
EVICTIONS COMING SOON?
Eviction notices could come for some renters as moratorium set to expire
Put a mental pause on COVID and think about some other diseases we have struggled with like...
Many children behind on routine vaccines
After a young girl was abducted on the afternoon of July 2, neighbors said they chased the...
LMPD officer, MetroSafe, good Samaritans recognized after saving girl from kidnapper