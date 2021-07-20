David Hawpe, former Louisville Courier-Journal editor and Hazard bureau reporter, dead at 78 -...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - David Hawpe, a former editor at the Louisville Courier-Journal who was a champion of Eastern Kentucky Bureau died Sunday night, as confirmed by the Courier-Journal. He was 78 years old.

Hawpe had recently been in the hospital with multiple health issues.

He started his career in 1969 at the Courier-Journal’s Hazard news bureau, covering mine disasters such as the Hurricane Creek Mine explosion in 1970. He later became a copy editor, an editorial writer, the city editor of the Louisville Times, and eventually the managing editor, editor, and editorial director of the Courier-Journal.

Hawpe was born in Pikeville but grew up in the South End of Louisville after moving when he was just three years old. After his retirement from the Courier-Journal, Hawpe served for six years on the Board of Trustees for the University of Kentucky, as well as the past eight years as a legislative assistant to State Sen. Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville).

UK President Eli Capilouto saluted his commitment to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

“David Hawpe loved Kentucky — every coal town and community, every hill and holler, and all the contours and contradictions of its history,” Capilouto said in a statement. “He believed deeply that journalism and education — particularly his alma mater, the University of Kentucky — were essential to advancing the future of his beloved commonwealth.”

“David Hawpe was one of the finest journalists Kentucky has produced,” said former attorney general and congressman Ben Chandler. “He believed in fair journalism” but also in “editorial positions that held politicians accountable and consistently pushed them toward more progressive stands.”

Hawpe also penned editorials from a liberal point of view, taking on such figures as former state Rep. Dan Seum and even Sen. Mitch McConnell. When Hawpe retired in 2009, Sen. McConnell said “David has been a determined adversary over the years. While I rarely ever thought he was right on an issue — except when he endorsed my position on campaign finance reform — I never questioned his love of our commonwealth. In that, we were always in total agreement.”

