Advertisement

Crews on scene of deadly crash in Bell County

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Bell County.

Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook they are on scene at a deadly crash.

It happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 1595 and Highway 190 in the Frakes community.

The post states the Bell County Coroner has been called to the scene.

No additional information is being released right now.

We are working to confirm additional information.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the body was in a state of decay.
Kentucky State Police discover body in Knott County
A plane had to make an emergency landing on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County Monday Night.
Small plane forced to land on Mountain Parkway due to engine issues
Shooting
KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to get vaccinated in fight against COVID-19 delta variant
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is investigating the death of an...
Death investigation underway at Kentucky Lake following boating incident

Latest News

Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II submitted his resignation to the...
Kentucky State University president resigns
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Temps start upward trend, back and forth rain chances in the coming days
David Hawpe, former Louisville Courier-Journal editor and Hazard bureau reporter, dead at 78 -...
David Hawpe, former Louisville Courier-Journal editor and Hazard bureau reporter, dead at 78 - 11:00 p.m.
Floyd County Sheriff's Office looking for man on ATV who shot at house - 11:00 p.m.
Floyd County Sheriff's Office looking for man on ATV who shot at house - 11:00 p.m.