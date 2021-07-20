Break repairs to impact traffic on busy routes in Powell, Estill counties

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Projects to repair embankment failures on two busy routes in Powell and Estill counties have been scheduled for August. Both of these project will result in traffic pattern changes and delays.

A soil nail system will be used to correct a pavement break on KY 15 (Winchester Road) at milepoint 4.9 in Powell County. After that project is completed, the contractor plans to start work on a persistent break on KY 52 (Richmond Road) at milepoint 3.9 in Estill County.

Details of the repairs, and their impact on the traveling public, are as follows:

The KY 15 project, near old KY 15 between the Mountain Parkway Exit 16 eastbound off-ramp and KY 3352 (Virden Ridge Road), will begin on Friday, Aug. 6. The work is expected to take three weeks to complete. At this location, one-lane traffic will be in effect with temporary traffic signals set up to control traffic. While work will only take place between approximately 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., the signals will be in operation 24 hours a day for the duration of the project.

The KY 52 project, just east of KY 594 (Pea Ridge Road), will begin on Monday, Aug. 30. This repair is expected to take approximately four weeks. While the work is ongoing, the eastbound lane of KY 52 will be closed, and eastbound traffic directed into the westbound passing lane via barrels and cones. The speed limit will be reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph, with portable radar panels in use to advise drivers of their speed. While the project is underway, the western entrance to Rogers Lane will be closed. Drivers needing access to or from that county route can use the eastern entrance. While work will only take place between approximately 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., the lane closures and reduced speed limit will be effect 24 hours a day for the duration of the project.

Soil nail repairs have proven to be effective in places where traditional steel drilling may not be as effective. A soil nail wall includes a drainage system so that water which otherwise would accumulate underneath the road surface will flow away from the highway.

Soil nail walls are constructed by inserting steel reinforcement bars (rebar) into the soil, anchoring them into the soil strata. The soil nails and drainage pipes are grouted into place and mesh is attached to the bar ends to hold the slope face in position. The surface is then covered with concrete.

Soil nail embankment stabilization projects scheduled (Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.