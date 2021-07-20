Advertisement

Blood shortage: WYMT and Kentucky Blood Center team up for donation drive

Kentucky Blood Center supplies donations to Eastern Kentucky hospitals.
By Zak Hawke
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT and the Kentucky Blood Center will host a drive on Friday, July 23 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The KBC Bloodmobile will be in Hazard at 199 Black Gold Blvd.

All donors will be entered to win a 2021 AWD Toyota Camry and receive a limited-edition KBC ballcap while supplies last.

Officials at KBC say that they are experiencing historic lows in blood stores, and that hospitals in Eastern Kentucky are in need of donations.

KBC reminds people that you should not attempt to donate blood if you have recently been tested for COVID-19 and have not received results. But, they say that people who have been blocked from donating in the past, for any reason, should try again because the criteria for donations can change.

All of the requirements for donating can be found on the KBC website.

