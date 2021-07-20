Advertisement

ATV driver shoots, speeds away in Floyd County community

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was caught on camera shooting toward a home in the Langley community Monday.

Video footage from a home surveillance system shows an ATV driving on Maple Street, stopping in front of a home, and shooting a gun back toward another nearby home before driving away.

Sheriff John Hunt said the person in the video has been identified as Tannon Keathley, who has a history with the family in the home and reportedly threatened them recently. Hunt said the threats were in relation to a dispute over a child living or staying in the home.

After the shot was reported Monday, a post was made on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, asking the community for help in identifying the shooter. Now, Hunt said, the office needs the community to be vigilant in reporting any potential sightings or known whereabouts of Keathley, to give the community a little peace of mind.

If you see Keathley, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (606) 886-6711.

