After months in the green zone, one Eastern Kentucky County falls back into the red zone with COVID-19 cases

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 cases are increasing in Eastern Kentucky as some counties are now back in the red zone marking a critical time for the commonwealth. One of those counties is Whitley County, but medical experts are not sounding the alarm.

Talk of more COVID-19 cases is concerning to Corbin business owners, some are worried about what it could lead to for them like barber shop owner Kevin Prince, “We struggled enough to get back up from the last round of mandates,” said Prince, “We can’t afford to have any more right now.”

Prince says he’s concerned more restrictions could be coming, but doesn’t believe the current case count is overly concerning.”

“I think it’s probably a little over inflated. I know Covid is out there and its real but I don’t think it’s critical,” said Prince.

Whitley County is currently in the red zone because of its 52 new cases last week and 64 active cases.

“They thought they pretty well had it under control. But it’s coming back,” said local community member John Leger of Corbin.

Hospitalizations cases however, are not increasing. Health Department officials reported just 2 in the hospital last week and the medical director of Baptist Health Corbin says they are seeing younger and less severe cases.

But Dr. David Worthy says it is concerning that few people are getting vaccinated.

Whitley County is one of the highest in vaccine hesitancy.

“I think there’s a lot to that. There’s a lot still afraid of the vaccine. Don’t think there’s been enough research on it,” said Prince.

“But everybody should get vaccinated. That’s the only way we are going to wipe it out,” said Leger.

Besides Whitley, Clay, Lewis, and Washington Counties are also in the red.

