UK Women’s Basketball holds clinic in Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - UK women’s basketball coach Kyra Elzy and her team continued the Wildcats’ “Give Back Tour” with a stop in Somerset on Monday.

Elzy and other Wildcats led drills and other exercises for girls in second through eighth grade at the Rocky Hollow Recreation Center. It’s the third stop on the four-city tour that started last week in Pikeville and will end in Elzy’s alma mater at Oldham County High School.

“You know (the team has) really enjoyed it,” Elzy said. “They love the little kids as you can see. They’re engaged with them and once upon a time this was them and they were able to make it to the next level and they want to give little kids hope that they can do the same thing.”

Emma King, UK junior shooting guard and Lincoln County-native, was among the Wildcats at the clinic.

“It’s been really special,” said King. “I was a Kentucky girl growing up and I told my dad I was going to play for Kentucky, so I know it means a lot to these girls just to see us out here because I know they look up to us and it’s just been really good and great experience for both the players and the little kids looking up to us.”

