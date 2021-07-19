Advertisement

UK Women’s Basketball holds clinic in Somerset

UK head coach Kyra Elzy speaking during the Wildcats' Give Back clinic in Somerset.
UK head coach Kyra Elzy speaking during the Wildcats' Give Back clinic in Somerset.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - UK women’s basketball coach Kyra Elzy and her team continued the Wildcats’ “Give Back Tour” with a stop in Somerset on Monday.

Elzy and other Wildcats led drills and other exercises for girls in second through eighth grade at the Rocky Hollow Recreation Center. It’s the third stop on the four-city tour that started last week in Pikeville and will end in Elzy’s alma mater at Oldham County High School.

“You know (the team has) really enjoyed it,” Elzy said. “They love the little kids as you can see. They’re engaged with them and once upon a time this was them and they were able to make it to the next level and they want to give little kids hope that they can do the same thing.”

Emma King, UK junior shooting guard and Lincoln County-native, was among the Wildcats at the clinic.

“It’s been really special,” said King. “I was a Kentucky girl growing up and I told my dad I was going to play for Kentucky, so I know it means a lot to these girls just to see us out here because I know they look up to us and it’s just been really good and great experience for both the players and the little kids looking up to us.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the body was in a state of decay.
Kentucky State Police discover body in Knott County
Shooting
KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County
Photo courtesy: Mayor Chase Christian
Appalachia mayor identifies deputy injured during officer-involved shooting Saturday
Hurricane Creek community members are searching for answers following a natural gas service...
Kinzer Companies issues statement cites “imminent threat to public safety” as reason for gas shutoff
Bats in Kentucky
Expert weighs in after rabid bats found in Kentucky

Latest News

Source: PGA Tour
Power gets close shave, wins Barbasol Championship in 6-hole playoff
J.T. Poston leads after two round at the Barbasol Championship.
Poston grabs Barbasol lead; Teater five shots back
Keldon Johnson
Keldon Johnson added to Team USA
Hazard's Al Holland announces retirement
14th Region legend Al Holland retires