Typical July forecast continues for the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After off-and-on showers and storms this weekend, we finally have some drying out to do as we head through the beginning of the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’re not completely done with showers and storms but those chances become slimmer as we head through the nighttime hours tonight. Any showers and storms from this afternoon will dissipate tonight, however, as we settle back to partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the middle and upper 60s.

Showers stay fewer and farther between heading into our Tuesday. Some areas will stay dry, but areas south of the Highway 80/Hal Rogers Parkway could still see a stray storm in the afternoon. Highs stay at a not-uncomfortable level in the middle 80s during the day. Like normal, showers and storms diminish at sunset as lows fall back into the middle 60s.

The Rest of the Work Week

A similar look as Tuesday heading through the remainder of the work week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the morning hours before a few showers and storms bubble up in the afternoon, especially across the southern half of the area. With the additional sunshine, highs will get back up into the middle and upper 80s...with a couple of spots likely hitting that 90° mark.

Overnights will be very, very similar: partly cloudy, upper 60s near 70°, and watching for patchy fog in areas that saw a shower and storm.

Oh, and this same pattern looks to continue right on into the weekend. Yep, a short and sweet...and repetitive July forecast.

