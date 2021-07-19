Two lifelong friends work together to bring unique shopping experience to downtown Williamsburg

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People living in or passing through Williamsburg can now stop by a unique shop downtown.

“So most places you go, you either have bath and body stuff or you have clothes and you have home décor. So really there’s a mixture here everything. We have a little bit of stuff for everybody,” said Owner of The Suds Barn & Boutique Becky Warner.

Soap making was always an interest Warner had, but it was when the COVID-19 pandemic hit that she and her fiancé had more time to watch YouTube videos to learn more.

“We really loved it, so we started to give it to friends and family and they really loved it and they started to to give it to their friends and then we started to have people call and ask if we could make stuff for us, we’d like to have some gifts and it kind of grew from there,” she said.

Warner then started considering opening a business, but did not want to leave out her lifelong friend Jennifer Taylor.

“We were talking about it and she said ‘I’ve always wanted to have a boutique’ and that gives something different here in this area because we don’t have one, and so she started looking at clothing and things we could buy. So I thought that would be a great opportunity for her to have a space,” she said.

Becky’s daughter Alison Warner is proud of her mother, and says she is happy to see her mom do what she always wanted to do; “The work she put into opening the store is absolutely unbelievable. To make a dream come true is once in a lifetime.”

They all hope this is just the beginning, and that they can spread to more small towns.

“I would hope that we can open more stores in different locations. Preferably in smaller towns because towns like Lexington and Knoxville … those kinds of towns are overpopulated. We need to focus on areas that are smaller and need growth,” she said.

The shop offers various bath and body products as well as custom T-Shirts and other clothing.

