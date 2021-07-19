Study: Large amount of vaccine hesitancy remains in parts of Kentucky

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a new nationwide vaccine behavior study conducted by the University of Washington, there remains a strong hesitancy to get the COVID-19 vaccine across parts of the commonwealth.

The study shows a great deal of vaccine hesitancy in parts of Eastern and Southern Kentucky, such as in Lewis and Bell Counties, but also much of the Lake Cumberland region, including Pulaski and Russell Counties.

Wanda Rains believes in getting vaccinated.

“All of us has them,” Rains said. “And I’m taking my kids before school starts and getting my children some.”

Others in Pulaski County, however, are hesitant. According to the UW study, 36% of residents are leery about the shots. Aubrey Delong is one of these people.

“I personally believe that it should have more time to be researched,” Delong said.

Health leaders say they are seeing that concern frequently, along with others.

Trey Leblanc worked in a prison with multiple infections but never got infected.

“I’ve still not had it,” Leblanc said. “I don’t believe in getting vaccinated for something I’ve not been able to get.”

Health leaders say, as the pandemic is winding down, people do not see the need to get the vaccine and believe that COVID-19 won’t impact them. There is also concern that people believe the vaccine was not tested enough.

“That FDA full approval is still out there,” said Stuart Spillman with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. “And millions have received it and we see that it is safe.”

Local health leaders also say some people are avoiding getting the vaccine based on their political views.

“Of course we did see the vaccine become, in part, political,” Spillman said, “Even though it shouldn’t be. But it becomes a part of it too.”

Some health leaders believe at some point that everyone will either get vaccinated or they will get the virus. They are concerned that hesitancy may cause a spike in COVID-19 cases this fall and winter, eventually leading more people to be vaccinated.

“We have always said you could be a carrier, however, you would have mild to no illness. So if we are all vaccinated and all carry it have no illness, then it’s okay,” Spillman said.

