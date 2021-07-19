Advertisement

Slide repair operations underway on Harlan County road

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 19, 2021
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to drivers in Harlan County.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet tell WYMT slide repair operations are underway on KY 1556 in the Bobs Creek area of Harlan County.

Because of that, between now and July 30th, the road will be closed at different times from mile points 0.18-0.22 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Officials say they will let traffic through at times during work hours.

Drivers are asked to be aware of the work zone and expect delays when traveling through that area.

