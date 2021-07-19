Advertisement

Police searching for teen who escaped from juvenile detention center in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police and Kentucky State Police are searching for a teen who escaped from the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

According to KSP, 16-year-old Luke Craig escaped around 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

Craig is about 5′5″, around 140 pounds, with dark blonde/light brown hair. According to police, he is a suspect in a violent crime.

KSP said he’s considered dangerous and a threat to public safety.

Lexington Police say he may be in the area of the Masterson Station neighborhood, the area between Georgetown Road, Leestown Road, Citation Boulevard, and Spurr Road.

Officials are asking the public that if they see Craig, to not approach him but immediately call police.

