New Tennessee law aimed at lowering catalytic converter theft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new consumer protection law through the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Division of Regulatory Boards is aimed at lowering the theft and resale of catalytic converters, officials said.

Catalytic converters are emission devices used to reduce the toxic gases and pollutants created by engines. These devices contain metals that have drawn increased interest from thieves who want to resale for large profit by stealing them from vehicles, according to officials.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, this has been a growing problem for consumers and law enforcement oﬃcials as thefts of converters climbed to 1,203 a month in 2020 compared to 282 a month in 2019.

TDCI’s Scrap Metal Registration Program new consumer law that takes eﬀect July 1, 2021 and reads as follows:

Any person engaged in the business of buying and/or selling scrap metal including unattached catalytic converters as a single item and not as part of a scrapped motor vehicle shall give written notification to the chief of police and sheriﬀ of each city and county in which the activity occurs.

Any person purchasing a used, detached catalytic converter must be registered as a scrap metal dealer pursuant to § 62-9-102. Registering with TDCI’s Scrap Metal Registration Program means providing either a state or federally issued photo identification card with an address and a thumbprint, submitting an application, paying the appropriate fee and meeting all requirements under the law.

A scrap metal dealer shall not purchase or otherwise acquire a used, detached catalytic converter, or any nonferrous metal part of such converter unless: 1. The used, detached catalytic converter is purchased at the fixed site of the scrap metal dealer in an in-person transaction; or 2. The scrap metal dealer must maintain a fixed site; obtains, verifies and all identification and documentation required by § 62-9-103 and § 62- 9-104; and obtains and maintains a copy of the seller’s license or a copy of the documentation and vehicle registration.



“This new law was created with the input of scrap metal professionals in order to create greater protections for hardworking consumers and business owners,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Alex Martin.

“This law will ensure that unattached catalytic converters being sold to dealers originated from salvaged or wrecked vehicles and not stolen from vehicles. This new oversight will reduce the inconvenience and expense for consumers who have to spend hundreds of dollars to repair their vehicle. I thank Governor Bill Lee, Commissioner Carter Lawrence and the General Assembly for their leadership in helping protect consumers and prevent illegal activity.”

Violations can result in a Class A misdemeanor. The seller can also be required to repair and/or provide a replacement of the converter.

