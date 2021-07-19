Advertisement

New restaurant, bar, and music venue opening in downtown Paintsville next month

Alley on Main will be offering a full menu, karaoke, live music and much more.
(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you live near Paintsville and are looking for somewhere new to eat or looking for something to do on the weekends, look no further.

Alley on Main will open its doors on August 6th, bringing in live music or comedy shows every weekend. Every Wednesday, the business will host “community night” where there will be trivia, open mic night, or karaoke.

Alley on Main owner, Jordan Pelfrey, says he hopes the business’s opening will bring new life to main street:

“There’s a lot of storefronts here that are empty and we hope that bringing music and food and entertainment will also help bring other businesses in and help rejuvenize our downtown.”

Abby Hamilton will be performing for the grand opening on August 6th. For more information on the venue or its hours, visit Alley on Main’s Facebook page.

