KSP: Part of US-119 in Bell County to close Tuesday morning

Road closed graphic
Road closed graphic(VNL)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police will be closing part of US-119 in Bell County Tuesday morning in order to perform accident reconstruction.

KSP will close US-119 at the 3 mile marker for one hour between 10:00 a.m. and noon. They will be reconstructing a crash that happened early last week.

Deputies ask that drivers avoid the area during that time, with the Bell County Fire Department helping re-route traffic onto an alternate route.

