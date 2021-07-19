KSP: Part of US-119 in Bell County to close Tuesday morning

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police will be closing part of US-119 in Bell County Tuesday morning in order to perform accident reconstruction.

KSP will close US-119 at the 3 mile marker for one hour between 10:00 a.m. and noon. They will be reconstructing a crash that happened early last week.

Deputies ask that drivers avoid the area during that time, with the Bell County Fire Department helping re-route traffic onto an alternate route.

