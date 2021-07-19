Knott County Farmers Market receives funds for expansion

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hindman Settlement School received $5,445 to expand the Knott County Farmer’s Market.

The funds are part of a statewide push to diversify agriculture and develop rural communities. The market expansion in Hindman is important to officials who see it as a primary source of fresh, local food.

“We have a Wal-Mart but that’s all the way in Hazard about 25 minutes away. We’ve got an IGA down the road, but they don’t have everything,” says Kelsey Cloonan. “It’s not accessible around here. Especially for older folks or disabled folks who can’t get out and about.”

Cloonan, a service member of the Hindman Settlement School, says they hope to upgrade storage for their equipment and buy a PA system to put on better music.

“Amongst the supplies and things, it’s really just funding to buy things that we need, and have needed for a long time,” she says. “We need basic things like scales, produce baskets, signage...so that our vendors can have everything they need.”

She says it’s important for the school to provide things for the local community.

“We’re all spread out around here, across the hills and hollers. It’s really nice to have a central location where we can meet and chat, and catch up and buy and support our local growers.”

The market takes place on Tuesdays from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to noon. Senior vouchers, WIC vouchers, and SNAP EBT are all doubled in value at the market.

