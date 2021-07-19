Advertisement

Kentucky State U. regents concerned with school’s finances

By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. - Kentucky State University’s board of regents has called a special meeting to address financial concerns.

The historically Black college is preparing for a $50 million campus project. The regents agenda says the special meeting was called to hire an outside auditor to review the school’s financial status.

Some regents have reached out to Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration about the concerns. The university is about to move ahead with a $50 million, debt-financed 400-bed dormitory and dining hall approved by the Kentucky legislature.

You can read more on this story by the Lexington Herald-Leader here.

