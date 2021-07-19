Advertisement

Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate nearly 5.50%

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) said on June 24 he made the decision to not cut off the extra $300 federal unemployment benefits because the funds are stimulating the economy.(Office of Governor Andy Beshear)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - During his update on the delta variant of COVID-19, Governor Andy Beshear announced the state’s positivity rate was nearly 5.50%.

The governor announced 240 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 470,680.

Monday’s new cases include 56 who were children 18 and younger, while 337 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 104 in the ICU. Thirty-eight patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate climbed to 5.48%.

Gov. Beshear also announced four deaths Monday, both newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,301.

As of now, 7,028,099 tests have been administered.

Eight of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including Clay and Whitley counties here in Eastern Kentucky. Clay County led the state’s list of incidence rates by county at 38.0 per 100,000 people. The threshold for entering the red zone is 25.0 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

