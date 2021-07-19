Advertisement

Jonesborough man facing multiple charges after setting house on fire, throwing dog inside

Jonesborough man facing multiple charges after setting house on fire, throwing dog inside(Photo: Washington County Detention Center (WJHL))
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL/WYMT) - A Jonesborough man is facing multiple charges after Washington County authorities responded to reports of a house fire Friday night.

According to affidavit records, authorities arrived to the scene on the 100 block of Kiser Road to discover a house engulfed in flames.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports, upon investigation, officers learned the house fire was due to arson. According to a witness, Don R. Wines, 29, “set the fire in the bathroom and threw the pet dog in a basket that was sitting in the bathroom.”

Wines’ father, who hasn’t been identified, told a neighbor Wines had previously attempted to set a fire in the basement, which was put out.

Four people in the home — including the dog — made it out without injury, the affidavit says.

The affidavit also states that the homeowner has an active order of protection against Wines.

Wines was charged with the following:

  • aggravated arson
  • aggravated cruelty to animals
  • four counts of reckless endangerment
  • aggravated child endangerment
  • violation of protection order

He is currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center.

Wines’ court date is scheduled for Monday, July 19 at 1:30 p.m.

