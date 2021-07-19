Hazard officials getting the ball rolling on recently purchased hotel property

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the historic grand hotel in Hazard recently purchased by the city, officials are wasting no time figuring out the next steps for the property.

Construction crews started cleaning up the property Monday, preparing the building for future inspections.

City officials say those inspections will determine if the building is safe and salvageable for reuse. Once that is all determined, the next phase will be to decide what the city will end up doing with the purchased property.

“We want to try to keep as much of the structure as we possibly can. It’s a pipedream but as long as we keep a certain amount of the walls and stuff, you can always rebuild it,” Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini said.

While the best-case scenario would be to renovate the hotel to its former glory, Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards said that is not realistic.

“We don’t want to have empty holes in our downtown. We have lots of those from old fires and things like that. We really want to save the pieces of our downtown that are great,” Richards said. “I can’t imagine a scenario in the next five years where there’s interior, built out, conditioned space. Maybe I’m wrong about that; maybe we will run into a whole bunch of money and that could happen.”

Richards said the most likely option in the next five to ten years will be to turn the area into an outdoor space.

“In a perfect world, with as much time as possible, maybe we could do something interior,” Richards said. “However, with the floodplain and having to raise things up, it does just make it more complicated to see something like that.”

Richards said there is always a possibility the building will have to be torn down completely.

“We don’t think that’s the case, but if it is we have to be open to the fact that we have to do what’s going to be safest and best for everybody,” Richards said.

WYMT reached out to the previous owner for comment and he provided a statement on what he hopes happens to the building.

“I’d build the darn thing back if it were me because it would help a lot of other people, businesses, jobs,” Former Owner Brian Carter said. “We certainly don’t need no more parking lots and I would think that our founding forefathers would want to see the town grow and not shrink. So, if I had my way, I’d build it back.”

Mobelini said the city is drawing inspiration from other cities in similar situations.

“Whitesburg has done the same thing here... we’ve been to one in Memphis. There’s places all over that have burned down buildings in their town and we’re just going to try to come up with the best plan for Hazard and see what we can do with that,” Mobelini said.

Richards said all inspections and the building’s status will be decided in the next three weeks.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.