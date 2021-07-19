Feds release report on deadly Nyrstar mine collapse in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Department of Labor and Mine Safety and Health Administration released the preliminary report detailing a mine collapse that killed a man and hurt two others at the Immel Nyrstar Mine on July 13.

Gerald Turbyville, 68, was fatally injured. He was a scaler operator and had over 10 years of mining experience, according to the report.

The accident report said while performing scaling operations from the basket of a personnel lift, Turbyville was fatally injured when a piece of rock fell and struck him.

Nyrstar was cited twice for communication issues at its Knox County Immel mine. A citation the day before the deadly collapse was written issues with voice communications between the surface and refuge chambers, according to the MSHA. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes a refuge chamber as a pocket that miners can enter in case they are unable to escape the mine in an emergency.

Nyrstar’s Immel mine was cited July 8 for not having proper fire extinguishing equipment near machines that run on their own and on July 7 for either not having a telephone or possibly a lack of instructions on how to use the phone.

The conditions of the injured miners were released last week. One was treated and released and one underwent surgery.

