Fairly calm start to the new week, daily rain chances continue

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we look to start the week a little cooler, at least temperature-wise, the summertime feel isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Today and Tonight

We’ll start this Monday on a dreary note for some. Look for some clouds around before we see some sunshine at times during the day. We could also see some patchy dense fog this morning.

Overall, it shouldn’t be too bad of a day, but expect to see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-80s. It will still be humid and I can’t rule out a stray chance for a passing shower or storm, especially south.

Tonight, clouds will continue to drift in and out and stray rain chances are still possible. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday will look almost like a carbon copy of Monday, except the rain chances will be just a touch better. Highs will again be in the mid-80s with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Those skies should start to clear some Tuesday night as lows drop into the mid-60s.

Wednesday should be mainly sunny and mainly dry, but I am still keeping the chance for a stray shower or storm in during the heat of the day, and I do mean heat, because forecast highs will return to the upper 80s and will likely stay there for the remainder of the seven-day forecast.

Thursday through the weekend will feature those daily heat of the day rain chances. Overall, it’s just another typical mid to late July forecast here in the mountains.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.