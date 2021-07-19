Advertisement

Dollywood’s DreamMore nominated for ‘Best Family Resort’

Dolywood needs votes to win their second USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Award.
Source: Dollywood/Iran Watson Photo 2015
Source: Dollywood/Iran Watson Photo 2015(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort was named the number one amusement park hotel in the country by USA Today readers in the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards in July. Now the resort is hoping to go two-for-two after being nominated for best family resort, officials say.

Anyone can vote for the resort to win the award, and voting closes Monday, August 16 at midnight. Those who vote are able to do so once per day on each device they own, officials say.

Those interested can vote here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the body was in a state of decay.
Kentucky State Police discover body in Knott County
A plane had to make an emergency landing on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County Monday Night.
Small plane forced to land on Mountain Parkway due to engine issues
Shooting
KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to get vaccinated in fight against COVID-19 delta variant
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is investigating the death of an...
Death investigation underway at Kentucky Lake following boating incident

Latest News

David Hawpe, former Louisville Courier-Journal editor and Hazard bureau reporter, dead at 78 -...
David Hawpe, former Louisville Courier-Journal editor and Hazard bureau reporter, dead at 78 - 11:00 p.m.
Floyd County Sheriff's Office looking for man on ATV who shot at house - 11:00 p.m.
Floyd County Sheriff's Office looking for man on ATV who shot at house - 11:00 p.m.
ArtStation in Hazard hosting upcoming square dance - 11:00 p.m.
ArtStation in Hazard hosting upcoming square dance - 11:00 p.m.
Perry County Fiscal Court passes ordinance to address water concerns - 11:00 p.m.
Perry County Fiscal Court passes ordinance to address water concerns - 11:00 p.m.
Vaccine hesitancy in Pulaski County - 5:30 p.m.
Vaccine hesitancy in Pulaski County - 5:30 p.m.