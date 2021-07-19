Advertisement

Death investigation underway at Kentucky Lake following boating incident

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KYDFWR) is investigating the death of an Illinois man following a boating incident on Kentucky Lake on Saturday, July 17.

The incident happened at approximately 3 p.m. in the Sugar Bay area of the lake in Trigg County.

According to KYDFWR, 69-year-old Charles Poettker, of O’Fallon, Ill., jumped into the water off of the rear swim platform of a 47-foot Sedan Bridge boat that was anchored at the time.

Poettker went under the water and did not resurface.

A witness told conservation officers that he was not wearing a life jacket.

Divers recovered Poettker’s body from the lake shortly after 5:30 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Western Kentucky Regional Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.

First responders from Marshall, Livingston and Trigg counties also responded to the scene and assisted conservation officers with the search and recovery efforts.

