Daughtry coming to Corbin Arena later this year

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The rock band Daughtry is coming to the Corbin Arena later this year.

Special guests Sevendust, Tremonti and Travis Bracht will be joining them on the Dearly Beloved Tour on November 24th.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 23rd at 10 a.m. at the Corbin Arena Box Office or online through Ticketmaster.

Those will range between $45-65 with VIP packages available.

