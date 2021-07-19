Bell County native named COO of ARH Cumberland Valley hospitals

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Bell County native is starting a new job on Monday.

Officials with Appalachian Regional Healthcare recently announced Joseph Horton as the new regional chief operating officer for their locations in the Cumberland Valley.

As part of his new role, Horton will serve as the executive leader of operations of Barbourville ARH, Harlan ARH and Middlesboro ARH.

Horton began his career with ARH as the medical imaging director at Harlan ARH Hospital. He served in this role for 10 years and then moved into the role of assistant administrator at Middlesboro ARH Hospital. For the past six years, Horton managed Middlesboro’s ancillary departments operations, developed annual facility operating and capital budgets and conducted facility-wide departmental operating reviews in collaboration with department directors.

“ARH has truly been a major part of my life. Being born at Middlesboro ARH began my journey. Over the years my family took me to doctors at Middlesboro hospital and as a teen, I became very interested in pursuing a career in healthcare. After receiving my bachelor’s degree, I began my professional management career with ARH. I am grateful for the opportunity for professional growth, which has led me to my new role as regional chief operations officer. Because of ARH, I have been given the opportunity to provide for my family and raise my son right here in the mountains where I grew up. That is something special to me. I look forward to many more years working with the ARH team,” stated Horton in a news release from ARH.

Horton completed a master’s degree in business administration from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tn. and a bachelor’s degree in health administration from Midway College in Midway, Ky. He also completed his radiology program certification at Cumberland Valley Technical & Community College in Pineville, Ky.

