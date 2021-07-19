Advertisement

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announces settlement with fuel retailer

(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a settlement with a Kentucky fuel retailer and convenience store, Brothers Market. The settlement resolves allegations of unfair business practices by the business related to excessive fuel prices following the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

“Thanks to tips from concerned Kentuckians, we investigated increased fuel prices at Brothers Market and reached a settlement with the business for excessively increasing fuel costs to take advantage of consumers following the Colonial Pipeline shutdown,” said Attorney General Cameron.

A cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline created disruption in the delivery of gasoline. Attorney General Cameron’s Office of Consumer Protection received eleven complaints of suspected price gouging of gasoline at Brothers Market in Girdler, Kentucky.

During their investigation, the Knox county retailer admitted to increasing their gasoline prices. The Office of Consumer Protection found that the retailer had increased the price of regular gasoline by 9.3 percent to 19.4 percent and sold 6,860.04 gallons of regular gasoline, accumulating $5,666.40 in additional profit as a result of the inflated prices.

Special Attorney Rebecca Price worked with Brothers Market’s counsel and reached an agreement to settle allegations of unfair business practices in violation of the Kentucky Consumer Protection Act.

Under the agreement, Brothers Market agreed to:

• Pay $5,666.40 in profit disgorgement;

• Comply with the Kentucky Consumer Protection Act by not selling or offering to sell fuel at its station or any other station owned or operated by Brothers Market in Kentucky for unconscionable prices.

If the retailer violates the Kentucky Consumer Protection Act again, the store will be liable for the waived civil penalties, totaling $41,160.24.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the body was in a state of decay.
Kentucky State Police discover body in Knott County
Shooting
KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County
Photo courtesy: Mayor Chase Christian
Appalachia mayor identifies deputy injured during officer-involved shooting Saturday
Hurricane Creek community members are searching for answers following a natural gas service...
Kinzer Companies issues statement cites “imminent threat to public safety” as reason for gas shutoff
Bats in Kentucky
Expert weighs in after rabid bats found in Kentucky

Latest News

The Knott County Farmer's Market in Hindman.
Knott County Farmers Market receives funds for expansion
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Watch: Gov. Beshear holds briefing about Delta variant of COVID-19
Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
The Suds Barn & Boutique
Two lifelong friends work together to bring unique shopping experience to downtown Williamsburg