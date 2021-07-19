ArtStation in Hazard hosting upcoming square dance

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The ArtStation in Hazard will be hosting another square dance Wednesday, July 21st In partnership with the Hindman Settlement School.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the dance will begin at 7 p.m.

All ages and ability levels are welcome to join for dancing, food, crafts, and demonstrations..

Traditional Arts Education Director Sarah Kate Morgan said the dance is about gathering together as a community.

“Working together, playing together, I like to describe square dancing as just a big group game and eating together and dancing together is a great way to build that community and get to know our friends and neighbors better,” Morgan said.

Two other dances will be hosted at the station on August 18th and September 22nd.

Morgan says the event is free.

